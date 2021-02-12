CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Preston leads Liberty past North Florida 73-61

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 8:29 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Blake Preston had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Liberty to a 73-61 win over North Florida on Friday night.

Kyle Rode had 11 points and eight assists for Liberty (16-5, 7-2 Atlantic Sun Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Elijah Cuffee also scored 11 points and Darius McGhee had seven rebounds.

Carter Hendricksen scored a career-high 24 points for the Ospreys (7-12, 5-4). Jose Placer added 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

