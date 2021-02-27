CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. to loosen restrictions | DC vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Prairie View A&M wins 55-54, win streak now 10

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 8:05 PM

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — D’Rell Roberts’ three-point play with 1:43 remaining provided the winning points as Prairie View A&M defeated Alabama A&M 55-54 on Saturday for its 10th straight victory.

Jalen Johnson made 1 of 2 free throws for Alabama A&M with 1:18 to go but neither team scored again.

Jawaun Daniels posted 12 points and seven rebounds and Faite Williams had 10 points for Prairie View A&M (11-4, 10-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Cam Mack added six assists. Lenell Henry had seven rebounds.

Jalen Johnson had 17 points for the Bulldogs (6-6, 4-6), who have now lost four straight games. Garrett Hicks added 16 points and six rebounds. Dailin Smith grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Prairie View defeated Alabama A&M 79-57 on Jan. 30.

