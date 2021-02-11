CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. back-to-school update | CDC quarantine guidance for fully-vaccinated people | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Portland St. goes up…

Portland St. goes up against Simpson

The Associated Press

February 11, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Simpson vs. Portland State (5-9)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland State Vikings will be taking on the Storm of Division III Simpson. Portland State is coming off a 61-56 home win over Montana in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: James Scott has averaged 13.4 points and 5.6 rebounds this year for Portland State. Khalid Thomas has complemented Scott with 10.6 points and five rebounds per game.JAMES HAS A JUMP SHOT: Through 14 games, Portland State’s James Scott has connected on 30.6 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 62.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State went 4-6 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Vikings scored 76.5 points per matchup across those 10 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More paid leave for feds on the table, as COVID-19 reconciliation talks begin

Experts laud SolarWinds post-attack efforts, but why'd it take a massive cyber incident to make changes?

Biden's OMB pick emphasizes more consumer-friendly government services

'They are not cogs in a wheel' — Congressional panel to focus on humanizing issues regarding troops in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up