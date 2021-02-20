Pope scores 22 to lead Dixie St. past Tarleton State 64-48

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Isaiah Pope had a season-high 22 points as Dixie State beat Tarleton State 64-48 on…

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Isaiah Pope had a season-high 22 points as Dixie State beat Tarleton State 64-48 on Saturday night.

Pope was 6-of-11 shooting, all from 3-point range. Andre Mulibea added 14 points for Dixie State (8-11, 4-8 Western Athletic Conference).

Freddy Hicks had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Texans (7-9, 2-6), whose four-game winning streak ended.

Tarleton State totaled a season-low 17 points in the second half.

The Trailblazers evened the season series against the Texans. Tarleton State defeated Dixie State 77-59 on Friday.

