CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon help | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » College Basketball » Plitzuweit lifts South Dakota…

Plitzuweit lifts South Dakota past S. Dakota St. 64-56

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 1:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — A.J. Plitzuweit had 19 points as South Dakota extended its winning streak to 10 games, beating South Dakota State 64-56 on Friday night.

Stanley Umude had 14 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota (11-6, 9-0 Summit League). Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 11 points. Tasos Kamateros had six points and 16 rebounds.

South Dakota State scored 23 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Noah Freidel had 18 points for the Jackrabbits (10-4, 4-1), whose five-game win streak ended with the loss. Baylor Scheierman added 15 points and 16 rebounds. Douglas Wilson had 10 points.

The Coyotes improve to 2-0 against the Jackrabbits on the season. South Dakota defeated South Dakota State 91-78 on Dec. 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden calls for agency ideas to win the race for national security talent

Energy, NNSA looking for new CIOs

Lawmakers press USPS to deliver 'medical-grade' masks to public

Biden addresses another union priority: Cleaning house at federal impasse panel

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up