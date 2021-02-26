CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House OKs virus relief | Elrich on Md. loosening restrictions | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Placer scores 20 to lift North Florida over Stetson 79-74

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 6:51 PM

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Jose Placer had 20 points as North Florida narrowly defeated Stetson 79-74 on Friday.

Placer made 4 for 6 3-pointers and added seven rebounds.

Josh Berenbaum had 15 points for North Florida (8-13, 6-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Carter Hendricksen added 14 points and Jonathan Aybar had 11.

Christiaan Jones scored a career-high 34 points for the Hatters (9-13, 6-9). Chase Johnston added 17 points and Mahamadou Diawara had 14 points.

