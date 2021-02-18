Pitt looks for home win vs No. 16 Fla St.

No. 16 Florida State (12-3, 8-2) vs. Pittsburgh (9-8, 5-7) Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

No. 16 Florida State (12-3, 8-2) vs. Pittsburgh (9-8, 5-7)

Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh looks for its fifth straight win over No. 16 Florida State at Petersen Events Center. The last victory for the Seminoles at Pittsburgh was a 71-66 win on Feb. 23, 2014.

STEPPING UP: Justin Champagnie is averaging a double-double with 16.5 points and 10.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Panthers. Xavier Johnson has complemented Champagnie and is producing 14.1 points and 5.9 assists per game. The Seminoles are led by Raiquan Gray, who is averaging 11.4 points and 6.5 rebounds.

ACC ADVANCEMENT: The Seminoles have scored 80.5 points per game to conference opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 76.8 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Johnson has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Pittsburgh field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Panthers are 8-0 when holding opponents to 41 percent or worse from the field, and 1-8 when opponents shoot better than that. The Seminoles are 11-0 when converting on at least 70 percent of its free throws and 1-3 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Seminoles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Panthers. Pittsburgh has an assist on 42 of 75 field goals (56 percent) over its previous three outings while Florida State has assists on 49 of 80 field goals (61.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pittsburgh attempts more free throws per game than any other ACC team. The Panthers have averaged 21.5 free throws per game this season.

