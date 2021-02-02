CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Crippling weather hampers vaccine rollout | Prince William Co. sets return to classes | How do we know vaccines are safe? | Latest COVID test results
Pippen scores 30 to lift Kent State over Miami (Ohio) 77-68

The Associated Press

February 2, 2021, 8:54 PM

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Danny Pippen scored 30 points as Kent State beat Miami (Ohio) 77-68 on Tuesday night.

Tervell Beck had 11 points for Kent State (10-4, 7-3 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Gabe O’Neal added 10 points and seven rebounds, and Giovanni Santiago also scored 10 points.

Dae Dae Grant had 17 points and six rebounds for the RedHawks (8-6, 5-4). Mekhi Lairy added 13 points and six rebounds, and Precious Ayah had 11 points.

