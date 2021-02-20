CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | COVID appointment scams spike | Latest COVID vaccine numbers | Genetic analysis help in virus fight
Home » College Basketball » Pickett scores 20 to…

Pickett scores 20 to lead Georgetown past Seton Hall 81-75

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 8:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jamorko Pickett had a season-high 20 points as Georgetown topped Seton Hall 81-75 on Saturday.

Chudier Bile had 16 points for Georgetown (7-10, 5-7 Big East Conference). Dante Harris added 14 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Donald Carey had 11 points.

Sandro Mamukelashvili had 22 points for the Pirates (13-9, 10-6), whose four-game winning streak was broken. Shavar Reynolds Jr. added 13 points. Tyrese Samuel had seven rebounds. Ike Obiagu had six points and five blocks.

The Hoyas leveled the season series against the Pirates with the win. Seton Hall defeated Georgetown 78-67 on Dec. 23.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

For one HHS office, a cyber failure isn’t always bad news

NIH launches data-sharing policy for grant-funded research

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up