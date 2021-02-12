CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Pickett lifts UC Riverside…

Pickett lifts UC Riverside past UC Irvine 86-65

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 10:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominick Pickett had a career-high 22 points as UC Riverside rolled past UC Irvine 86-65 on Friday.

Pickett hit 8 of 10 shots, including 6 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Jock Perry had 16 points for UC Riverside (9-4, 6-2 Big West Conference). Arinze Chidom added 12 points and eight rebounds. Zyon Pullin had 12 points and six assists.

DJ Davis had 21 points for the Anteaters (10-7, 7-3). Collin Welp added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

DoD has vaccinated more than 800,000 employees

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

‘Smart IT investments’ carried pandemic relief, but $9B TMF plan falls apart in Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up