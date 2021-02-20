CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US sees delay in vaccine shipping | Weather impact on DC area | Latest COVID test results
Pickett hits 5 3s, scores 19; UC Riverside beats UCSD 81-75

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 1:41 AM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Dominick Pickett hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points to help UC Riverside beat UC San Diego 81-75 on Friday night.

Arinze Chidom added 14 points and seven rebounds and Zyon Pullin had 14 points, five rebounds and six assists for UC Riverside (10-5).

Toni Rocak led UC San Diego (4-8) with 19 points. Gabe Hadley scored 17 points and Hugh Baxter 15. Mikey Howell had a career-high 11 assists.

