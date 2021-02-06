CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Montgomery Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Perry scores 18 to lift Fordham over La Salle 76-68

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 4:14 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Ty Perry came off the bench to score 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting from 3-point range to lift Fordham to a 76-68 win over La Salle, breaking the Rams’ seven-game losing streak.

Kyle Rose had 15 points and five steals for Fordham (2-9, 2-9 Atlantic 10 Conference), Jalen Cobb scored 14 points and Joel Soriano scored 13 and pulled 13 rebounds.

Fordham’s 39 second-half points were a season high for the team.

Christian Ray had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Explorers (8-11, 5-7). Jack Clark added 16 points.

The Rams avenged their 89-52 beat down at the hands of La Salle on Jan. 2.

