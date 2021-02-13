CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Perry leads CS Bakersfield…

Perry leads CS Bakersfield past UC San Diego 65-50

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 9:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Czar Perry scored 12 points and dished a career-best 11 assists to lift Cal State Bakersfield to a 65-50 win over Big West newcomer UC San Diego on Saturday.

Justin Edler-Davis had 19 points with five 3-pointers for Cal State Bakersfield (14-7, 10-4 Big West Conference). Shaun Williams added 11 points. Taze Moore had seven points, five assists and three blocks. Ronne Readus had 15 rebounds.

Cal State Bakersfield posted a season-high 20 assists on 24 field goals.

Toni Rocak had 9 points for the Tritons (4-7, 1-7), who are transitioning from Division II to Division I.

Cal State Bakersfield defeated UC San Diego 76-71 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up