Pepper scores 18 to carry UC Davis past CS Northridge 75-63

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 7:55 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elijah Pepper had 18 points and nine rebounds as UC Davis beat Cal State Northridge 75-63 on Saturday.

Caleb Fuller had 14 points and six rebounds for UC Davis (4-6, 2-4 Big West Conference). Cameron Ba added 12 points and six rebounds. Ezra Manjon had 10 points.

Cal State Northridge totaled 19 first-half points, a season low for the team.

TJ Starks had 18 points for the Matadors (7-8, 3-5). Alex Merkviladze added 16 points and seven rebounds. Darius Brown II had five steals.

Cal State Northridge defeated UC Davis 80-77 on Friday.

