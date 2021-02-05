CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. update | US approaches 500,000 deaths | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Penn State holds off…

Penn State holds off Maryland 55-50

The Associated Press

February 5, 2021, 10:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Izaiah Brockington had 13 points, John Harrar added nine points and 12 rebounds, and Penn State beat Maryland 55-50 on Friday night.

Jamari Wheeler added 11 points for the Nittany Lions (7-8, 4-7 Big Ten), including a pair of free throws that capped the scoring with 23 seconds left.

Eric Ayala tied a career high with 23 points for the Terrapins (10-9, 4-8).

Maryland missed its last 10 field goal attempts over the final 7:32, scoring its final six points from the foul line. Ayala made a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to 53-50 with 34 seconds to go.

Penn State also struggled down the stretch with Myles Dread making the last field goal of the game on a 3-pointer that made it 53-46 with 4:34 to go. It was the Nittany Lions’ only field goal in their final nine shots. They committed turnovers on four consecutive possessions during the final three minutes.

Penn State visits Michigan State on Tuesday. Maryland hosts No. 7 Ohio State on Monday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congress to probe how military bases fared during paralyzing winter storms

NIH launches data-sharing policy for grant-funded research

With widespread interest in 'burrowing,' OPM offers up a few reminders

NITAAC details timing, evaluation plans for $40B IT services contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up