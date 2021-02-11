CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Patterson, No. 20 Kentucky pull away from Lady Vols 71-56

The Associated Press

February 11, 2021, 9:24 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Chasity Patterson scored 21 points and No. 20 Kentucky was 10 of 20 from 3-point range to pull away for a 71-56 win over No. 16 Tennessee on Thursday night.

The Lady Vols, who won the first meeting 70-53 on Jan. 24, were without Rennia Davis, their leading rebounder (8.9) and second-leading scorer (14.5) because of COVID-19 protocol. Tennessee was off last week because of a coronavirus break.

The Wildcats (14-5, 7-4 Southeastern Conference) took control in the fourth quarter, going 5 for 5 from 3-point range and outscoring Tennessee 25-9. Patterson and Jazmine Massengill, who scored 11 points, both hit two treys in the fourth quarter.

Kentucky won despite leading scorer and 3-point shooter Rhyne Howard scoring just eight points and missing both her shots behind the arc. Despite going 4 of 13 from the field, Howard had seven rebounds, seven steals and six assists and hit a key basket in the fourth quarter.

Rae Burrell scored 22 points for the Lady Vols (12-4, 5-2) and Jordan Horston added 11.

Kentucky had a 12-0 run in the second quarter and led 37-26 at the half. Tennessee had a 15-0 run in the third quarter and took a 47-36 into the fourth. The Wildcats scored the first seven points in the fourth, capped by a KeKe McKinney 3, and outscored the Lady Vols 16-3 over the last five minutes

Tennessee plays at No. 6 Texas A&M on Sunday when Alabama visits Kentucky.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

