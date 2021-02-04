CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | COVID appointment scams spike | Latest COVID vaccine numbers | Genetic analysis help in virus fight
Home » College Basketball » Patterson lifts SE Missouri…

Patterson lifts SE Missouri over Tennessee Tech 68-64

The Associated Press

February 4, 2021, 11:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Manny Patterson had a career-high 22 points as Southeast Missouri edged past Tennessee Tech 68-64 on Thursday night.

Jordan Love had 14 points for Southeast Missouri (7-11, 5-7 Ohio Valley Conference). Chris Harris added 13 points.

Jr. Clay had 14 points and six assists for the Golden Eagles (2-17, 2-10), whose losing streak reached four games. Damaria Franklin added 14 points. Keishawn Davidson had 13 points and six rebounds.

The Redhawks leveled the season series against the Golden Eagles with the win. Tennessee Tech defeated Southeast Missouri 72-63 on Dec. 30.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

For one HHS office, a cyber failure isn’t always bad news

Manchin's opposition threatens to sink Biden budget nominee

NIH launches data-sharing policy for grant-funded research

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up