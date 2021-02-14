CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Panoam carries North Dakota past South Dakota 85-81

The Associated Press

February 14, 2021, 6:24 PM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Bentiu Panoam had 22 points as North Dakota narrowly beat South Dakota 85-81 on Sunday.

Filip Rebraca had 17 points for North Dakota (8-15, 7-7 Summit League). Mitchell Sueker added 15 points. Caleb Nero had 13 points. Tyree Ihenacho had 7 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists.

A.J. Plitzuweit had 34 points for the Coyotes (11-9, 10-5). Stanley Umude added 15 points and seven rebounds. Tasos Kamateros had 10 points.

The Fighting Hawks are undefeated in three games against the Coyotes this season. Most recently, North Dakota defeated South Dakota 85-76 on Saturday.

