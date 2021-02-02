CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS update | Fake N95 masks seized | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Palmer scores 17 to…

Palmer scores 17 to lead NC Central past SC State 91-77

The Associated Press

February 2, 2021, 12:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Deven Palmer had 17 points off the bench to carry North Carolina Central to a 91-77 win over South Carolina State on Monday night.

Palmer made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Jamir Moultrie had 15 points for North Carolina Central (3-3, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Nicolas Fennell added 13 points. C.J. Keyser had 12 points.

Omar Croskey had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (0-14, 0-4). Themus Fulks added 15 points. Latavian Lawrence had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

SDA preparing to buy 150 satellites in next tranche of military space architecture

DoD's EHR is now operationally effective for at least some users, testing office says

Federal employees could face discipline for ignoring mask mandate, task force says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up