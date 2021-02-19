CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden stands by vaccine timeline | Update on COVID-19 relief | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Overton leads Utah Valley past New Mexico St. 69-66

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 11:42 PM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jamison Overton had 18 points as Utah Valley edged past New Mexico State 69-66 on Friday night. Trey Woodbury and Evan Cole added 15 points each for the Wolverines.

Overton hit 8 of 10 shots. Cole also had seven rebounds.

Fardaws Aimaq had six points, 17 rebounds and five assists for Utah Valley (8-8, 6-2 Western Athletic Conference).

C.J. Roberts had 13 points for the Aggies (5-6, 2-5). Jabari Rice added 12 points. Donnie Tillman had 10 points.

The game was played at Eastwood High School due to local restrictions regarding the coronavirus pandemic in New Mexico.

