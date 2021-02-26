CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House OKs virus relief | Elrich on Md. loosening restrictions | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Osborne has triple-double, No. 10 UCLA women rout USC 93-51

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 10:30 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charisma Osborne had the ninth triple-double in UCLA history, Michaela Onyenwere scored 30 points and the 10th-ranked Bruins made a season-high 16 3-pointers in a 93-51 victory over Southern California on Friday night.

Osborne had 18 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in 34 minutes. The sophomore is the seventh player in program history to have a triple-double and first since Japreece Dean against Yale in November 2019.

Onyenwere scored at least 30 points for the fifth time in her career and second this season. The senior forward made a career-high six 3-pointers and was 11 of 19 from the field.

Lindsey Corsaro added 14 points, going 4 of 5 from beyond the arc, as UCLA (14-4, 12-4 Pac—12) posted its highest margin of victory over its crosstown rival since 1999 and won both regular-season games against the Trojans for the first time in three seasons.

Alissa Pili led USC (10-11, 8-10) with 18 points.

This was the final game for both teams before next week’s Pac-12 Tournament.

NO. 22 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 73, UMKC 53

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Paiton Burckhard and Tylee Irwin each scored 19 points and South Dakota State beat Missouri-Kansas City 73-53 on Friday night to win the Summit League regular-season title.

The Jackrabbits(20-2, 13-0), have won 17 straight games.

RaVon Nero and Mandy Willems each scored 11 points for UMKC (10-10, 7-7).

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

