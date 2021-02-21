Oral Roberts seeks revenge on SD

Oral Roberts (11-10, 8-5) vs. South Dakota (12-9, 11-5) Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST…

Oral Roberts (11-10, 8-5) vs. South Dakota (12-9, 11-5)

Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota goes for the season sweep over Oral Roberts after winning the previous matchup in Vermillion. The teams last played on Feb. 20, when the Coyotes shot 50.8 percent from the field and went 12 for 20 from 3-point territory en route to an 86-84 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: South Dakota’s Stanley Umude has averaged 20.3 points and 7.2 rebounds while A.J. Plitzuweit has put up 18.9 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Golden Eagles, Max Abmas has averaged 24 points while Kevin Obanor has put up 18.9 points and 9.8 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Abmas has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Oral Roberts field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 36 field goals and eight assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: South Dakota is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes 11 or more 3-pointers. The Coyotes are 7-9 when the team hits fewer than 11 threes.

STREAK STATS: South Dakota has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 88.3 points while giving up 65.2.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Dakota offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 19th-lowest rate in the country. The Oral Roberts defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 251st among Division I teams).

