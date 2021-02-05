CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US approaches 500,000 deaths | Role of DC's pastors in vaccine distribution | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Olivari scores 29 to carry Rice over Southern Miss 88-62

The Associated Press

February 5, 2021, 7:37 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Quincy Olivari had 29 points as Rice romped past Southern Miss 88-62 on Friday.

Travis Evee had 14 points for Rice (11-8, 5-6 Conference USA), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Mylyjael Poteat added 12 points and Riley Abercrombie had 11.

DeAndre Pinckney and Tae Hardy each had 15 points for the Golden Eagles (7-11, 3-8), whose losing streak reached five games.

