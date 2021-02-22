Ole Miss faces tough test vs No. 24 Mizzou

Mississippi (12-9, 7-7) vs. No. 24 Missouri (14-6, 7-6) Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Mississippi (12-9, 7-7) vs. No. 24 Missouri (14-6, 7-6)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Missouri presents a tough challenge for Mississippi. Mississippi has won both of its games against ranked teams this season. Missouri is coming off a 93-78 win at South Carolina in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Missouri has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Dru Smith, Xavier Pinson, Jeremiah Tilmon, Mark Smith and Kobe Brown have collectively accounted for 78 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 74 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.SHULER CAN SHOOT: Devontae Shuler has connected on 33.9 percent of the 127 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 36 over his last five games. He’s also made 80.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Missouri is 10-0 when limiting opponents to 41.5 percent or worse from the field, and 4-6 when opponents shoot better than that. Mississippi is 10-0 when allowing 41.2 percent or less and 2-9 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Rebels have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Missouri has an assist on 44 of 87 field goals (50.6 percent) over its past three matchups while Mississippi has assists on 42 of 72 field goals (58.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Mississippi defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.6 percent of all possessions, the ninth-best rate in the nation. Missouri has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.8 percent through 20 games (ranking the Tigers 270th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.