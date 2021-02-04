Oklahoma St. faces tough test vs No. 6 Texas

No. 6 Texas (11-4, 5-3) vs. Oklahoma State (11-5, 4-5) Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

No. 6 Texas (11-4, 5-3) vs. Oklahoma State (11-5, 4-5)

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Texas presents a tough challenge for Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State has won two of its five games against ranked opponents this season. Texas fell short in an 83-69 game at home to Baylor on Tuesday.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Texas has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Oklahoma State has depended on freshmen. For the Longhorns, seniors Andrew Jones, Matt Coleman III, Courtney Ramey and Jericho Sims have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring, including 76 percent of all points over its last five. On the other bench, freshmen Cade Cunningham, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Rondel Walker have collectively scored 45 percent of Oklahoma State’s points this season.ACCURATE ANDREW: A. Jones has connected on 34.1 percent of the 91 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 37 over the last five games. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Longhorns have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Cowboys. Oklahoma State has an assist on 44 of 90 field goals (48.9 percent) over its previous three contests while Texas has assists on 45 of 88 field goals (51.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma State is ranked second among Big 12 teams with an average of 76.9 points per game. The Cowboys have averaged 80 points per game over their last three games.

