Ohio looks to extend streak vs E. Michigan

The Associated Press

February 23, 2021, 5:30 PM

Eastern Michigan (4-9, 1-8) vs. Ohio (12-6, 8-4)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio looks for its sixth straight conference win against Eastern Michigan. Ohio’s last MAC loss came against the Kent State Golden Flashes 89-79 on Jan. 16. Eastern Michigan came up short in a 64-51 game at Kent State on Saturday.

.GIFTED GROCE: Ty Groce has connected on 32 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 76.1 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Eastern Michigan is 0-8 when it allows at least 75 points and 4-1 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

TWO STREAKS: Eastern Michigan has dropped its last six road games, scoring 64.5 points and allowing 82.7 points during those contests. Ohio has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 85.3 points while giving up 69.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Ohio offense has scored 80.7 points per game this season, ranking the Bobcats 24th nationally. The Eastern Michigan defense has allowed 74.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 262nd).

