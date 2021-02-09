ODU, Charlotte meet in conference play

Old Dominion (9-5, 5-3) vs. Charlotte (9-9, 5-5) Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Old Dominion (9-5, 5-3) vs. Charlotte (9-9, 5-5)

Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CUSA foes meet as Old Dominion battles Charlotte. Each team is coming off an ugly loss on Saturday. Charlotte lost 73-60 on the road to Middle Tennessee, while Old Dominion fell 87-67 at home to Marshall.

SUPER SENIORS: Charlotte has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jahmir Young, Jordan Shepherd, Jhery Matos and Milos Supica have collectively accounted for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 79 percent of all 49ers points over the last five games.MIGHTY MALIK: Malik Curry has connected on 31.3 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 8 over the last five games. He’s also made 83.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Charlotte is 0-5 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 9-4 when it scores at least 61.

STREAK STATS: Charlotte has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 67 points while giving up 58.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Old Dominion has scored 66.6 points and allowed 70 points over its last five games. Charlotte has averaged 66 points while allowing 66 over its last five.

