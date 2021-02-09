CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Nze, Thompson double up to send Butler past St. John’s in OT

The Associated Press

February 9, 2021, 11:56 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bryce Nze scored 19 points with 10 rebounds and Aaron Thompson scored 17 distributing 10 assists and Butler beat St. John’s in overtime 76-73 on Tuesday night.

Butler (7-10, 6-8 Big East Conference) has won back-to-back contests following a three-game losing streak.

Thompson hit a layup with 2:04 left in overtime to give the Bulldogs the lead for good at 74-73. The bucket followed Julian Champagnie’s 3-point play that put St. John’s out front 73-72 with 2:25 left.

Bo Hodges scored 12 and Bryce Golden 11 for Butler.

Champagnie scored 19, Isaih Moore 13 and Rasheem Dunn 12 for the Red Storm (13-8, 7-7).

