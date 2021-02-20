CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | COVID appointment scams spike | Latest COVID vaccine numbers | Genetic analysis help in virus fight
Nwandu’s late bucket lifts Niagara past Siena in 64-62 win

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 2:52 PM

NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP) — Kobi Nwandu had 16 points and five assists and his layup with 25 seconds to go gave Niagara the lead for good and the Purple Eagles held on to beat Siena 64-62 on Saturday.

Marcus Hammond added 15 points for Niagara (8-9, 7-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Jordan King had 13 points for the Saints (8-3, 8-3), Kyle Young and Jackson Stormo each scored 12 and Manny Camper had 10 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists.

