Northwestern looks to knock off No. 25 Rutgers

Northwestern (6-11, 3-10) vs. No. 25 Rutgers (11-7, 7-7)

Rutgers Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Rutgers looks to give Northwestern its eighth straight loss against ranked opponents. Northwestern’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes 71-70 on Dec. 26, 2020. Rutgers lost 79-66 on the road to Iowa in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Ron Harper Jr. has averaged 16.4 points and 5.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Scarlet Knights. Jacob Young has paired with Harper and is accounting for 14.1 points per game. The Wildcats are led by Pete Nance, who is averaging 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Chase Audige has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Northwestern field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 20 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Northwestern is 0-9 when it allows at least 71 points and 6-2 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

COLD SPELL: Northwestern has lost its last six road games, scoring 68.2 points, while allowing 79.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Northwestern as a team has made 8.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big Ten teams.

