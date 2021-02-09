CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Northwestern looks for home win vs Indiana

The Associated Press

February 9, 2021, 6:30 AM

Indiana (10-8, 5-6) vs. Northwestern (6-10, 3-9)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern looks for its fourth straight win over Indiana at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The last victory for the Hoosiers at Northwestern was a 61-56 win on Feb. 22, 2014.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 19.9 points and 9.2 rebounds to lead the charge for the Hoosiers. Race Thompson is also a key contributor, producing 10.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Wildcats have been led by Pete Nance, who is averaging 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds.NIFTY NANCE: Nance has connected on 35.4 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 78.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Northwestern is 0-8 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 6-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

STREAK STATS: Northwestern has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 61.7 points while giving up 80.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Northwestern offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 22nd-lowest rate in the country. The Indiana defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 258th among Division I teams).

