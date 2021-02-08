CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. update | DC reaches grim milestone | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Northern Iowa, Evansville meet in conference play

The Associated Press

February 8, 2021, 3:30 PM

Northern Iowa (6-12, 4-8) vs. Evansville (8-10, 6-6)

Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MVC foes meet as Northern Iowa battles Evansville. Each team last played this past Sunday. Northern Iowa won 70-67 at home against Indiana State, while Evansville is coming off of a 69-58 road loss against Loyola of Chicago.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Northern Iowa’s Austin Phyfe, Bowen Born and Nate Heise have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 42 percent of all Panthers scoring over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Purple Aces have allowed just 64.7 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 72.7 per game they gave up in non-conference play.SHAMAR CAN SHOOT: Shamar Givance has connected on 38.6 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also made 81.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Northern Iowa is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 6-3 when scoring at least 68.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Purple Aces. Evansville has an assist on 35 of 66 field goals (53 percent) across its past three contests while Northern Iowa has assists on 42 of 69 field goals (60.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Evansville has made 10.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among MVC teams.

