North Alabama looks to end streak vs Lipscomb

Lipscomb (15-10, 9-5) vs. North Alabama (10-10, 6-8)

Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb looks to extend North Alabama’s conference losing streak to eight games. North Alabama’s last Atlantic Sun win came against the North Florida Ospreys 82-78 on Jan. 29. Lipscomb took care of Kennesaw State by 14 at home on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: North Alabama’s Mervin James, Payton Youngblood and C.J. Brim have collectively accounted for 37 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 34 percent of all Lions points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Ahsan Asadullah has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last five games. Asadullah has accounted for 40 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: North Alabama is 0-8 when its offense scores 64 points or fewer. Lipscomb is a perfect 8-0 when it holds opponents to 63 or fewer points.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Lions have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bisons. North Alabama has an assist on 24 of 62 field goals (38.7 percent) over its previous three games while Lipscomb has assists on 32 of 83 field goals (38.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Alabama is rated second among Atlantic Sun teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.2 percent. The Lions have averaged 11.6 offensive boards per game.

