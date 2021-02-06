CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon help | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Nolan Jr. scores 23 to lead Bradley past S. Illinois 74-66

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 7:09 PM

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Terry Nolan Jr. had a season-high 23 points as Bradley topped Southern Illinois 74-66 on Saturday.

Elijah Childs had 15 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Bradley (10-10, 4-7 Missouri Valley Conference), which ended its six-game losing streak.

Lance Jones had 15 points for the Salukis (8-7, 2-7). Steven Verplancken Jr. added 14 points. Kyler Filewich had nine rebounds.

___

___

