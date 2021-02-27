CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More vaccine appointments for Prince George's residents | Inside the COVID-19 relief bill | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Noel scores 23 to lift UMass Lowell over Stony Brook 64-62

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 4:08 PM

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Obadiah Noel scored 23 points as UMass Lowell erased a 16-point deficit to edge Stony Brook 64-62 in the opening round of the America East Conference tournament on Saturday.

Noel scored the game-winner in a short drive with 6.6 seconds left. The win marks the first time at the Division I level that the River Hawks have advanced in the post season. The face No. 3 seed New Hampshire on Sunday.

Kalil Thomas had 15 points for UMass Lowell (9-11). Connor Withers added 11 points. The River Hawks forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

Stony Brook, which had defeated UMass Lowell twice in the regular season, scored a season-low 19 second-half points.

Juan Felix Rodriguez had 22 points for the Seawolves (9-14). Frankie Policelli added 15 points. He also committed seven turnovers. Tykei Greene had 12 points and six rebounds. Mouhamadou Gueye had 8 points, 13 rebounds, and six blocks.

