CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. vaccine appointment call center | Biden on school plans | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » No. 9 Oklahoma vs.…

No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 12 Texas postponed due to weather

The Associated Press

February 17, 2021, 10:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — No. 9 Oklahoma’s home game against No. 12 Texas has been postponed indefinitely due to inclement weather that hit the Southwest over the past several days.

The game was originally scheduled to be played Tuesday. It was moved to Wednesday and then Thursday and now the makeup date is uncertain. Oklahoma said Wednesday the schools will work together to reschedule.

Earlier in the week, Oklahoma’s game at Oklahoma State was moved from Feb. 25 to March 1. The teams will meet in Norman on Feb. 27, meaning the rivals are slated to play back-to-back games.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Has the pandemic changed your thoughts on retirement?

Federal employees could face discipline for ignoring mask mandate, task force says

Direct hire authorities are becoming more and more popular, MSPB says

DoD's EHR is now operationally effective for at least some users, testing office says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up