No. 8 Nova looks for home win vs St. John’s

St. John’s (14-9, 8-8) vs. No. 8 Villanova (14-3, 9-2)

Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Villanova looks for its fourth straight win over St. John’s at Finneran Pavilion. The last victory for the Red Storm at Villanova was an 81-68 win on Feb. 26, 2011.

SENIOR STUDS: Villanova’s Collin Gillespie, Jermaine Samuels and Caleb Daniels have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 47 percent of all Wildcats scoring over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Gillespie has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Villanova field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Wildcats are 11-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 3-3 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Red Storm are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 68 points or fewer and 9-9 whenever opponents exceed 68 points.

STREAK STATS: Villanova has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 81.1 points while giving up 66.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat St. John’s offense has averaged 74.4 possessions per game, the 20th-most in Division I. Villanova has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 65.9 possessions per game (ranked 312th, nationally).

