No. 25 Missouri State women edge Illinois State 73-72

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Brice Calip scored with 1.4 seconds left to give No. 25 Missouri State a 73-72 victory…

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Brice Calip scored with 1.4 seconds left to give No. 25 Missouri State a 73-72 victory over Illinois State on Saturday for the Lady Bears’ ninth straight victory.

Missouri State (13-2, 9-0 Missouri Valley Conference) fell behind by 16 early in the second quarter and trailed 54-47 after three but grabbed the lead with a 7-0 run midway through the final period. There were three ties and four lead changes after that.

Sydney Wilson stole the ball off an inbounds and put the Lady Bears up one with 14 seconds remaining. Juliunn Redmond responded with a drive down the middle. Following a timeout, Calip took the inbounds and drove the right side, putting in a short one-hander while falling backward with 1.4 left.

Calip finished with 11 points and eight assists. Jasmine Franklin scored 15 points, Elle Ruffridge 13 and Abby Hipp 12 for Missouri State, which also rallied from 16 points down to beat then-No. 12 Maryland on Nov. 28.

Illinois State (9-6, 6-6), which fell behind 24-9 after the first quarter in a 69-52 loss to the Lady Bears on Friday, went on an 11-0 run early in the opening quarter on Saturday and led 23-17 at the end of the period. The Redbirds opened the second quarter on a 10-0 run with six points from Redmond to lead by 16. They led 40-29 at halftime.

Terrion Moore scored a career-high 22 points and Redmond added 19 along with a game-high nine rebounds. Mary Crompton scored 10 points.

The Redbirds shot 54% to the Lady Bears’ 43% but were bested on the offensive boards 11-3 which gave Missouri State nine more second-chance points.

Missouri State is host to Bradley and Illinois State is home against Drake next Friday.

__

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.