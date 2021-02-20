CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Change sought in vaccine inequities | Mariott paying workers to get vaccinated | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » No. 25 Missouri State…

No. 25 Missouri State women beat Bradley, win 11th straight

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 9:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Brice Calip scored 17 points, Abby Hipp had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 25 Missouri State beat Bradley 75-62 on Saturday night for its 11th straight win.

Sydney Wilson added 13 points and Jasmine Franklin had 10 for Missouri State (15-2, 11-0 Missouri Valley Conference), which is off to its best MVC start since going 11-0 in 2004. The Bears had a 12-0 conference start in 1996.

The Bears opened the third quarter on a 11-0 run and closed it with consecutive 3-pointers from Sydney Manning for a 54-39 lead. Manning scored six of her eight points in the third, and the Bears had a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Gabi Haack scored 24 points to lead Bradley (12-10, 8-7). Lasha Petree had 13 points. The pair combined for five of the Braves’ seven 3-pointers.

Bradley, which has lost two straight, hosts Illinois State on Thursday. Missouri State plays at Southern Illinois on Wednesday.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Presidential Rank Awards will return this year, OPM says

'Might as well keep working.' Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

Biden makes cybersecurity ‘top priority’ in national security guidance

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up