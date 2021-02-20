CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Change sought in vaccine inequities | Mariott paying workers to get vaccinated | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
No. 24 Northwestern women defeat Wisconsin 67-54

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 5:08 PM

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Sydney Wood and Lindsey Pulliam scored 14 points each and No. 24 Northwestern snapped a two-game skid with a 67-54 win over Wisconsin on Saturday.

Veronica Burton was only 1-of-8 shooting but made all 10 of her free throws and scored 13 points with nine assists for the Wildcats (12-5, 10-5 Big Ten).

Sydney Hilliard scored 15 points with five assists for the Badgers (5-15, 2-15). Imani Lewis, coming off a pair of 27-point games that included double-digit rebounds, finished with 11 points and eight boards.

Both teams shot 41% but the Badgers turned the ball over 26 times, which included 11 steals and led to 21 Northwestern points.

Northwestern trailed by a point midway through the first quarter then finished the period on a 10-0 run. A 13-2 run in the second period put the Wildcats up by 18, their largest lead, before ending the half ahead 37-20. The lead remained in double figures in the second half.

Northwestern swept the season series, having beaten the Badgers 80-55 on Jan. 6.

