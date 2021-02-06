No. 23 South Dakota State women rally to beat South Dakota

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Tylee Irwin hit a go-ahead jumper with 14.1 seconds left, Myah Selland and Paiton Burckhard combined…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Tylee Irwin hit a go-ahead jumper with 14.1 seconds left, Myah Selland and Paiton Burckhard combined for 48 points, and No. 23 South Dakota State scored the last 13 points of the game to beat South Dakota 80-75 on Saturday night.

Irwin’s bucket gave the Jackrabbits a 76-75 advantage. Following a South Dakota timeout, Tori Nelson stole the Coyotes’ inbounds pass and then made a pair of free throws with 9.2 seconds remaining to stretch the Jackrabbits’ lead to 78-75.

After another Coyotes’ timeout, Chloe Lamb shot an air ball on a 3-point attempt with five seconds left. Nelson sealed it with a pair of free throws.

South Dakota State (15-2, 8-0 Summit League), which also beat South Dakota 64-45 on Friday night, has won 12 straight.

Selland scored 26 points with two 3-pointers for South Dakota State. Burckhard finished with 22 points and made four 3s. Irwin added 12 points and Nelson had 11.

Lamb had 18 points to lead South Dakota (10-5, 6-2). Hannah Sjerven scored 10 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter. Liv Korngable added 15 points.

Jeniah Ugofsky’s 3-pointer gave the Coyotes their largest lead, 75-67 with 2:56 remaining. Ugofsky finished with seven points.

