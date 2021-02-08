No. 22 Loyola-Chicago looks for home win vs S. Illinois

Southern Illinois (9-7, 3-7) vs. No. 22 Loyola of Chicago (17-3, 12-1) Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Tuesday, 1 p.m.…

Southern Illinois (9-7, 3-7) vs. No. 22 Loyola of Chicago (17-3, 12-1)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Loyola of Chicago looks for its fourth straight win over Southern Illinois at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The last victory for the Salukis at Loyola of Chicago was a 67-61 win on Feb. 4, 2017.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Loyola of Chicago’s Cameron Krutwig has averaged 15.5 points and 6.1 rebounds while Lucas Williamson has put up eight points and four rebounds. For the Salukis, Lance Jones has averaged 13.1 points while Ben Harvey has put up 10.4 points and 4.1 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Krutwig has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Loyola of Chicago field goals over the last three games. Krutwig has accounted for 21 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Loyola of Chicago has scored 78.6 points per game and allowed 53.4 over its 10-game home winning streak.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Salukis have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Ramblers. Loyola of Chicago has an assist on 42 of 75 field goals (56 percent) across its past three matchups while Southern Illinois has assists on 46 of 74 field goals (62.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Loyola of Chicago defense has allowed only 56.3 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Ramblers first among Division I teams. The Southern Illinois offense has averaged 70 points through 16 games (ranked 203rd, nationally).

