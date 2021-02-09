CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
No. 21 Wisconsin looks to extend streak vs Nebraska

The Associated Press

February 9, 2021, 6:30 AM

No. 21 Wisconsin (14-6, 8-5) vs. Nebraska (4-10, 0-7)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Wisconsin looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Nebraska. Wisconsin has won by an average of 12 points in its last five wins over the Cornhuskers. Nebraska’s last win in the series came on Jan. 29, 2018, a 74-63 win.

.DOMINANT D’MITRIK: D’Mitrik Trice has connected on 38.1 percent of the 97 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also made 78.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Nebraska is 0-7 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 4-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

COLD SPELL: Nebraska has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 74 points while giving up 82.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Wisconsin defense has held opponents to just 63.1 points per game, the 28th-lowest in Division I. Nebraska has allowed an average of 74.1 points through 14 games (ranked 241st, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

