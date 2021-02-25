CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Northam recalls testing positive for COVID-19 | Metro in need of COVID relief | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
No. 16 Arkansas women rally to edge Auburn 74-69

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 11:18 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Chelsea Dungee and Destiny Slocum scored 16 points apiece and No. 16 Arkansas hit five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to rally for a 74-69 win over Auburn on Thursday night.

Makayla Daniels sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a triple by Amber Ramirez on consecutive possessions to put the Razorbacks on top with 3:52 to play.

After the Tigers got two free throws, Slocum scored four straight points as Auburn faded, missing its last seven shots and committing three turnovers.

Ramirez, who had five 3s, scored 15 points for Arkansas (18-7, 8-6) and Daniels scored 11.

Dungee, who started her career at Oklahoma, need 12 points to pass Bettye Fiscus (2,073) for the most points by a player who played for the Razorbacks. Dungee has 1,834 points as a Razorback.

Unique Thompson scored 22 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for the Tigers. Although her senior night was spoiled, Thompson’s 57th double-doubled moved her into a tie for eighth in SEC history and she is the second Tiger to average a double-double for her career (14.1 points, 10.6 rebounds). She became Auburn’s all-time leader rebounder in her last game, passing Becky Johnson and now has 1,141.

Honesty Scott-Grayson added 18 points for Auburn (5-17, 0-14), which lost its 15th straight, including a 77-67 decision at Arkansas.

Arkansas was 10 of 23 from 3-point range to 4 of 15 for Auburn.

The Razorbacks are home for their final game on Sunday against Alabama when Auburn goes to Tennessee.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

