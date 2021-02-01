No. 11 Tennessee looks to extend streak vs Ole Miss

No. 11 Tennessee (12-3, 5-3) vs. Mississippi (8-8, 3-6) The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

No. 11 Tennessee (12-3, 5-3) vs. Mississippi (8-8, 3-6)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Tennessee looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Mississippi. Tennessee has won by an average of 15 points in its last five wins over the Rebels. Mississippi’s last win in the series came on Jan. 17, 2017, an 80-69 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Tennessee has benefited heavily from its seniors. John Fulkerson, Josiah-Jordan James, Yves Pons and Victor Bailey Jr. have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 58 percent of all Volunteers points over the team’s last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Devontae Shuler has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Mississippi field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 36 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 65: Mississippi is 0-8 when opposing teams score 65 or more points. Tennessee is a perfect 10-0 when its offense scores at least 65 points and has averaged 66 points per game over its last five.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Volunteers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Rebels. Mississippi has an assist on 27 of 67 field goals (40.3 percent) over its previous three matchups while Tennessee has assists on 42 of 69 field goals (60.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tennessee defense has allowed only 59.4 points per game to opponents, which is the sixth-lowest figure in the country. The Mississippi offense has produced just 69.1 points through 16 games (ranked 213th among Division I teams).

