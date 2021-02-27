CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More vaccine appointments for Prince George's residents | Inside the COVID-19 relief bill | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
No. 11 Indiana women end long skid vs. No. 15 Buckeyes

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 5:30 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Grace Berger scored 20 points, Nicole Cardano-Hillary had a double-double and No. 11 Indiana ended a 15-game losing streak to No. 15 Ohio State with an 87-75 victory on Saturday.

In an ugly and foul-marred fourth quarter, the Hoosiers erased a nine-point deficit and outscored the Buckeyes 21-3 over the last five minutes. Indiana was 20 of 27 from the foul line in the last 10 minutes as Ohio State had 15 fouls, including a technical, and three players fouled out.

Ali Patberg scored 19 points for Indiana (16-5, 14-2 Big Ten Conference), which broke last year’s school record for conference wins. Mackenzie Holmes added 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Cardano-Hillary 16 points and 11 rebounds. Aleksa Gulbe scored 10.

Braxtin Miller scored 23 points for the Buckeyes (13-6, 9-6), who were 10-0 at home this season and hadn’t lost to Indiana at home since 2002. Kateri Poole added a career-high 17 points and Jacy Sheldon and Dorka Juhasz 11 each. Juhasz also had 12 rebounds.

Sheldon, Ohio State’s leading scorer at 17.1 points a game, fouled out with 5:47 to play and the Buckeyes, who have lost three straight, up five.

Indiana led 29-26 at halftime but Miller scored 10 points in the third quarter and the Buckeyes were up 56-51 entering the fourth quarter.

Indiana is home against Iowa on Wednesday. Ohio State plays at Rutgers on Friday. That ends Ohio State’s season as the Buckeyes have self-imposed a postseason ban because of potential NCAA infractions, reportedly involving a former assistant coach.

