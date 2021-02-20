NKU looks to sweep Wright State

Wright State (17-5, 15-4) vs. Northern Kentucky (13-9, 11-6) BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wright State (17-5, 15-4) vs. Northern Kentucky (13-9, 11-6)

BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky goes for the season sweep over Wright State after winning the previous matchup in Highland Heights. The teams last went at it on Feb. 19, when the Norse shot 46 percent from the field while holding Wright State to just 43.8 percent en route to an 81-75 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Northern Kentucky’s Trevon Faulkner has averaged 16.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while Marques Warrick has put up 15.7 points. For the Raiders, Loudon Love has averaged 16.7 points and 10.2 rebounds while Tanner Holden has put up 15.7 points and 7.2 rebounds.NIFTY FAULKNER: Faulkner has connected on 25.5 percent of the 94 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also converted 78.7 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Wright State’s Holden has attempted 39 3-pointers and connected on 30.8 percent of them, and is 2 for 7 over his past five games.

STREAK STATS: Northern Kentucky has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 74 points while giving up 70.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky is rated second among Horizon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.6 percent. The Norse have averaged 12 offensive boards per game.

