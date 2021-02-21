NJIT seeks revenge on Binghamton

Binghamton (3-13, 3-10) vs. NJIT (7-10, 6-9) Wellness and Events Center, Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Binghamton (3-13, 3-10) vs. NJIT (7-10, 6-9)

Wellness and Events Center, Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton goes for the season sweep over NJIT after winning the previous matchup in Newark. The teams last played each other on Feb. 20, when the Bearcats shot 56.9 percent from the field while holding NJIT’s shooters to just 36.1 percent en route to the 76-63 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: The dynamic Zach Cooks has averaged 16.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals to lead the way for the Highlanders. Dylan O’Hearn is also a top contributor, maintaining an average of 10.7 points per game. The Bearcats are led by George Tinsley, who is averaging 8.2 points and 6.6 rebounds.GIFTED GEORGE: Tinsley has connected on 26.4 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also converted 52 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Highlanders are 0-5 when they score 61 points or fewer and 7-5 when they exceed 61 points. The Bearcats are 0-11 when allowing 71 or more points and 3-2 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bearcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Highlanders. NJIT has 30 assists on 68 field goals (44.1 percent) over its previous three contests while Binghamton has assists on 35 of 77 field goals (45.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: NJIT has committed a turnover on just 16.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top rate among all America East teams. The Highlanders have turned the ball over only 11.1 times per game this season.

