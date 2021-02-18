Nebraska Omaha looks to end streak vs N. Dakota

North Dakota (8-15, 8-9) vs. Nebraska Omaha (2-18, 0-10) Baxter Arena, Omaha, Nebraska; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North…

North Dakota (8-15, 8-9) vs. Nebraska Omaha (2-18, 0-10)

Baxter Arena, Omaha, Nebraska; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota looks to extend Nebraska Omaha’s conference losing streak to 13 games. Nebraska Omaha’s last Summit League win came against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 84-83 on Feb. 26, 2020. North Dakota beat South Dakota by four at home on Sunday.

STEPPING UP: Nebraska Omaha’s Matt Pile has averaged 10 points and 8.4 rebounds while Ayo Akinwole has put up 11 points. For the Fighting Hawks, Filip Rebraca has averaged 17 points and seven rebounds while Tyree Ihenacho has put up 8.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists.MIGHTY MATT: In 20 appearances this season, Nebraska Omaha’s Pile has shot 54.4 percent.

COLD SPELL: Nebraska Omaha has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 77 points while giving up 85.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Fighting Hawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mavericks. Nebraska Omaha has 25 assists on 64 field goals (39.1 percent) over its past three games while North Dakota has assists on 42 of 81 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

TO ERR IS HUMAN: Nebraska Omaha’s offense has turned the ball over 12.6 times per game this season, but is averaging 16 turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.