Nebraska Omaha looks to end streak vs Kansas City

Nebraska Omaha (2-17, 0-9) vs. Kansas City (8-10, 4-5) Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nebraska Omaha (2-17, 0-9) vs. Kansas City (8-10, 4-5)

Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City looks to extend Nebraska Omaha’s conference losing streak to 12 games. Nebraska Omaha’s last Summit League win came against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 84-83 on Feb. 26, 2020. Kansas City is coming off a 62-52 home win against Nebraska Omaha in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Kansas City’s Brandon McKissic, Arkel Lamar and Zion Williams have collectively scored 31 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 31 percent of all Roos scoring over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Roos have scored 62.8 points per game and allowed 60.6 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both significant improvements over the 61.7 points scored and 69.8 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Ayo Akinwole has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Nebraska Omaha field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: Nebraska Omaha is 0-15 when it allows at least 70 points and 2-2 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

COLD SPELL: Nebraska Omaha has lost its last nine road games, scoring 63.8 points, while allowing 81 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kansas City defense has allowed only 61.3 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Roos 14th among Division I teams. The Nebraska Omaha offense has averaged 66.5 points through 19 games (ranked 273rd, nationally).

